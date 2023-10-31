Messi wins 8th Ballon d’Or

Argentina captain and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has been declared the winner of the 2023 Men’s Ballon d’Or trophy.

This is the eighth time Messi is taking home the coveted trophy, three more than his closest competitor Christiano Ronaldo.

Voted for by 100 top sports journalists in Europe, analyst’s attributed Messi’s 8th Balon d’Or to his role in helping his national side win the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The awards recognise players both male and female who have played a key role in promoting the game of football.

Messi beat Manchester City star Erling Haaland to the gong who helped his club win a historic treble last season.

