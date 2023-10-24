Speaker Among delivered of twins

Connect with us
Speaker Annet Anita Among with husband Moses Magogo shortly after they wedded

The Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Annet Anita Among has been delivered of twin sons, she confirmed through her X platform. .

Among said: “We send our sincere appreciation to all our distinguished Leaders, Colleagues from Parliament , friends and family for your prayers and outpouring of love. We may not be able to respond to each and everyone of you but we surely feel your love! Mother, father and the twins are doing great and we pray that the Almighty God blesses you all abundantly!”

Among is married to FUFA President also fellow MP for Budiope East constituency Moses Magogo.

The two MPs have been showered with congratulatory messages including from Among others the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who said: “Rt Hon. Deputy Speaker, thank you and allow me to join all Ugandans to celebrate and congratulate my sister, the Rt. Hon Speaker Nalongo Anita Among and thank her for giving my grandson Hon. Magogo another great name Salongo. Congratulations, May God bless you and our new babies.”

