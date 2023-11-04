Ex-CID boss Chris Bakiza dead

The former director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate Chris Bakiza has died.

Bakiza who had turned to law practice as the Managing Partner of Bakiza and Company Advocates, reportedly breathed his last at Mulago National referral hospital on Friday.

Bakiza earned notoriety during his term as the Director of the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

A famous Ssebutinde Commission of inquiry that was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni in 1999 to investigate rot in the police found that Bakiza had engaged in corrupt dealings and had also bungled Investigations into numerous High profile cases.

