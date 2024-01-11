Connect with us
Justice Byabakama retains EC top job

Justice Byabakama retains EC top job

Electrol Commisssion Chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi has been reappointed as the chairman of Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) for the next five years.

It means that Byabakama will oversee the 2026 general elections.

Byabakama’s deputy Hajjat Aisha Lubega has also been reappointed, along with former MP Stephen Tashobya.

Former Nansana Municipality MP Robert Kasule Ssebunnya, a regular apologist of the sitting government, has been named a member of the commission, together with MUK Don Dr. Ssali Simba.

Other members of the Commission are Anthony Okello and Pamela Etonu Okudi.

The appointments will need to be approved by the appointments committee of the ruling party-dominated Parliament.

