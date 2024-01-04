Muhoozi: Who is targeting my supporters for elimination?

First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has raised dust by suggesting that there is a plot to eliminate key people behind his presidential bid.

Muhoozi’s concerns come hot on the heals of the lastest murder attempt on Pastor Aloysious Bugingo last night Wednesday Jan 3.

Police issues statement on Bugingo’s assassination attempt

Muhoozi’s words are likely to add pressure to the government which has been accused by the leaders of National Unity Platform (NUP) that it releases results of investigations into the gunning down of over fifty of it’s supporters during and after the 2021 election where the opposition party’s Principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu featured as a candidate.

The International Criminal Court has since drawn up charges against President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Muhoozi himself over those said murders.

With that said, new suggestions by Muhoozi that his supporters are being targeted for elimination would most likeky add an interesting dimension to the issue of the purported elimination of the people deemed to be supporters of rival candidates in Uganda.

Muhoozi is campaigning for power via a political platform known as MK movement but his father, Gen Yoweri Museveni has never stated he is due to cede power to anyone.

In the same vein, Muhoozi has taken a disguised swipe against the government run by his own father, Gen Yoweri Museveni for failure to conclude investigations into cases of assassinations.

Many cases of assassinations even those involving high profile government, business, religious and security officials have wound with no breakthrough, forcing government to round up and charge to court a few scapegoats especially among members of the Tabliq Muslim community with the view to offer accountability as to who was responsible for those murders.

But on almost all occasions, the courts have ended up dismissing the cases and setting free the suspects after the government itself had failed to present evidence incriminating them as the assassins.

Muhoozi raised his concerns as he was addressing the attempted murder of Aloysius Bugingo, the House Prayer Ministries’ Senior Pastor, who he revealed for the first time, he is one of the key people behind Muhoozi’s presidential bid.

Armed assassins waylaid Bugingo’s Land cruiser licensed as Praiz God in the evening of Tuesday in the areas of Kasubi-Namungoona, gunning down his bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza, assigned to him by the elite presidential Special Forces Command unit.

Bujingo sustained a gunshot on one of his arms but managed to drive the same car to Mulago where doctors pronounced Muhumuza dead on arrival.

Aside from Bugingo, Muhoozi named the slain Isma Oxlaxis aka Ichuli as one of his supporters who was gunned down in suspicious circumstances but that government has taken eight months without tabling the results of investigations into the matter.

Subsequently, Muhoozi tasked the government to carry out serious investigations into Bugingo’s case and let him know who is going after his supporters.

