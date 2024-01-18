Veteran Politician Cecilia Ogwal passes on

One of the most enduring voices of Uganda’s politics Imat Cecilia Ogwal, has fallen silent.

Ogwal, who was the woman MP for Dokolo district but also a long-time legislator, dies from an Indian hospital where she was receiving treatment for terminal cancer. She was 77.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa eulogised Ogwal as: “Instrumental in guiding and shaping local leaders, as well as advocating for a just global agenda. Tayebwa added: “Cecilia Ogwal, you have left us during a time when we needed you the most. This loss is deeply felt, not only by Uganda, but by the entire world, especially the parliamentary fraternity. Your death is truly heartbreaking.

He added: “You were instrumental in guiding and shaping local leaders, as well as advocating for a just global agenda where the voice of the global south was heard especially in the OACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly. Your remarkable contributions will forever be etched in the annals of history.”

Speaker Anita Among said Ogwal’s death is a real blow to the people of Lango and the whole country because she was an inspiration to many, including herself, to join politics.”

Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga eulosgised the late Ogwal as a: “Vibrant and articulate legislator.”

Kadaga said: The Sun has set on the life of a a vibrant and articulate legislator. My sincere condolences to Mr “Smart” Lameck Ogwal and his family and the people of Dokolo on the passing of Miss Brook Bond.”

