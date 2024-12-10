Connect with us
Opposition unites to urge international pressure against Besigye arrest

Opposition United for Basigye’s release or transfer to civilian courts

Different players from across Uganda’s opposition groups have united in calling for the international community to force President Yoweri Museveni to end the ongoing trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye in the military court martial.

Recently, while in Kenya, Uganda’s veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obedi Lutale were kidnapped and transported back to Uganda where they were slapped with criminal charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms.

During a joint opposition press conference, Robert Kyagulanyi, the President of the leading National Unity Platform (NUP), condemned the continued trial of civilians in military courts. He noted that the General Court Martial is being used as an oppressive tool by President Museveni, asserting that it cannot deliver justice.

General Mugisha Muntu, the President of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), urged Ugandans to be deeply concerned about the management of national security. He criticized the mindset and approach of Ugandan operatives conducting security missions in other countries, calling their conduct a matter of serious concern for all Ugandans and the entire region.

Left to Right: Gen. Mugusha Muntu, CPs Kenny Lukyamuzi, FDCs Elias Lukwagi and NUPs Robert Kyagulanyi

The leaders of the different parties signed a public statement (pictured below) calling for the unconditional release of Besigye and his co-accused Hajj Obeid Lutalo.

The statement signed by different leaders of Uganda’s opposition parties

 

