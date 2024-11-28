Connect with us
Speaker Among vows to unseat Minister Kadaga

Left, Former Speaker of Parliament, now the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca will likely be surprised to once again face off with Anita Annet Among in the NRM race. The later defeated the former for Speakership of the 11th Parliament

As the 2025/26 national electoral season draws closer, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has declared her intention to unseat former speaker Rebecca Kadaga as the NRM party National Vice Chairperson Female.

Among revealed her interests to vie for the position of the NRM Party second National Vice Chairperson (Female) in the party structure elections as she met with members of the Uganda Urban Council Speakers Association at Parliament this week..

The declaration was prompted by the group of speakers of the local governments who had pledged support t Among’s aspirations for the position of the NRM Vice Chairperson Eastern Region.

However, Among clarified to the group led by Mbarara City Speaker Bonny Tashobya that she is interested in the party’s second National Vice Chairperson (female) and not Eastern Region.

“You wanted to know , if I am standing for the NRM National VIce Chairperson, I Am not standing for the position for Eastern Region, I ongoing for National VIce Chairperson (Female), that is the one Iam standing for, I am for the whole country not only for EAstern Region,” Among clarified.

The Association of the local government speakers with a membership of 1755 speakers thereafter pledged support and mobilization for Among for this position.

The group had come to Parliament to petition the Speaker’s office to address Welfare, logistical and financial challenges that hinder the effective execution of their duties as leaders at the local government level.

