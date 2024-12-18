Conservationists warn against Parrot Breeding for Profit

Animal conservationists are urging governments to prohibit the breeding of parrots for commercial purposes and as pets to ensure species conservation, protect ecosystems, and safeguard public health. Edith Kabesiime, Wildlife Campaign Manager at World Animal Protection, emphasized that breeding parrots for trade perpetuates the demand for wildlife as pets, posing significant threats to their survival.

A recent study highlights that wildlife farming for profit not only causes immense suffering to animals but also endangers human health.

Kabesiime noted that keeping African grey parrots as pets exposes humans, particularly children, to diseases such as typhoid.

She stressed the importance of maintaining boundaries between humans and wildlife to prevent potential disease outbreaks like COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

Kabesiime further argued that beyond animal welfare and public health risks, the conservation implications of parrot farming are severe.

“Even if we set aside the animal welfare and public health risks, the conservation implications of expanding parrot farming are profound. The practice exacerbates the challenges it seeks to address, endangering fragile ecosystems and accelerating species decline,” Kabesiime said.

Dr. Rowan Martin, the Director of Bird Trade Programmes and senior author of a study on the issue, highlighted the complexity of interactions between species in trade.

“The supply of one parrot species often drives demand for rarer, more endangered species. Large-scale parrot farming, he added, facilitates illegal trade and laundering, intensifying pressure on species already at risk,” said Dr. Rowan.

Dr. Rowan revealed alarming statistics: over 1.5 million African grey parrots are harvested annually, a practice contributing to high mortality rates and pushing the species toward extinction.



He called for regional collaboration to safeguard vital habitats such as forests and wetlands. These ecosystems are essential not only for endangered species but also for economic sectors like tourism in countries such as Uganda.

Achilles Byaruhanga, the Executive Director of Nature Uganda, commended Uganda’s ban on trading critically endangered birds.

However, he noted that the country remains a transit route for illegal trafficking. Byaruhanga and fellow conservationists urged the Ugandan government to enforce stringent measures to combat the illegal trade of African grey parrots.

He highlighted that these birds are significant contributors to Uganda’s tourism sector, which generates $15 billion annually.

The grim reality is that 3 million parrots die during the process of harvesting 1.4 million birds for trade.

Byaruhanga echoed Dr. Rowan’s concerns about the destruction of forests and wetlands, both protected and unprotected, which are crucial habitats for African grey parrots and other bird species. He warned that continued habitat destruction threatens not only the survival of these iconic birds but also the biodiversity of Uganda.

“Protecting Uganda’s parrots is not just about saving an iconic species—it’s about preserving a vital part of our biodiversity,” Byaruhanga stated.

He added that there is no justification for keeping parrots as pets, especially in Uganda, where they can be admired flying freely in their natural habitats.

In the end conservationists called for a multifaceted approach to protect parrots and their ecosystems.

This includes enacting bans on parrot breeding for trade, combating illegal trafficking, and preserving forests and wetlands. Such measures are essential not only for safeguarding these birds but also for ensuring ecological balance, public health, and economic sustainability.

Citing South Africa that has resolved to shut down lion-breeding farms for medicinal purposes and South Korea that committed to ending bear farming by January 1, 2026, the World Animal Protection has developed a petition calling for an end to breeding wildlife for profit.

