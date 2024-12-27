Western Union Postbank Uganda’s Collaborate to accelerate financial inclusion.



The fast-growing digital landscape in Uganda is enhancing financial inclusion, providing more opportunities for Ugandans to engage in the global economy.

Western Union and PostBank Uganda launched international money transfers through the Wendi mobile wallet, allowing users to send and receive funds worldwide.

Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, the Regional Vice President of Africa, Western Union said that co-branded digital service will empower customers in Uganda to send and receive funds globally.

Customers can now receive money from their loved ones into the wallet seamlessly through Western Union’s vast global network, which spans over 200 countries and territories. They also have the flexibility to send funds to bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide, as well as for cash pick-up at locations abroad.

Ouazzani said this new service reaches banked and unbanked populations, ensuring more Ugandans can participate in the global economy.

He said that integrating Western Union international money transfers in the Wendi app is a step further in the company’s Evolve 2025 strategy to make digital services more accessible to customers.

Similarly, the launch also supports PostBank Uganda’s long-standing commitment and mission to economically transform lives through relevant financial services and promote access to the global financial ecosystem for underserved communities.

Andrew Kabeera, Executive Director, PostBank Uganda, noted that, “With Wendi, the bank is empowering Ugandans, especially those who may have limited access to traditional banking services, to access secure savings accounts, earn 10% annual interest on daily savings, and complete various financial transactions with ease.

Kabeera adds that this collaboration with Western Union furthers the Bank’s by offering customers a reliable, easy-to-use outlet for international money transfers.

