Connect with us
Ministry of health

MP Muhammad Segirinya dead

News

MP Muhammad Segirinya dead

Published on

RIP. ‘Mr. Update’ Muhammad Segirinya


Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Segirinya aka Mr. update has passed away, Lubaga Hospital administration, has confirmed in a letter.

According to the stamped hospital letter Segirinya, who has been ill since leaving Kitalya prison, passed away at 12.10PM today January 9,2025 at Lubaga Hospital.

Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among sent condolences to all Ugandans upon the death of Segirinya.

His death comes after prolonged illness that came during his imprisonment in Kitalya where he was taken along Makindye East MP Allan Sewannyana.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ramathan Ggoobi

Why GDP is your everyday life
By February 12, 2024

Ikebesi Omoding

EOC Report: No Fair Tribes Opportunities
By December 1, 2023

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top