MP Muhammad Segirinya dead

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Segirinya aka Mr. update has passed away, Lubaga Hospital administration, has confirmed in a letter.

According to the stamped hospital letter Segirinya, who has been ill since leaving Kitalya prison, passed away at 12.10PM today January 9,2025 at Lubaga Hospital.

Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among sent condolences to all Ugandans upon the death of Segirinya.

His death comes after prolonged illness that came during his imprisonment in Kitalya where he was taken along Makindye East MP Allan Sewannyana.

