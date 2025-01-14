Centenary Bank Donates UGX 500 million to the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run

Centenary Bank has pledged UGX 500 million to support the construction of two bunkers for LINAC cancer treatment machines at the Rotary Cancer Centre in Nsambya.

The announcement was made during the launch of the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run at St. Francis Hospital, where the bank reaffirmed its commitment as a platinum sponsor.

Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick lauded Ugandan Rotarians for their dedication to addressing cancer, a pressing health challenge locally and globally. “This center will provide crucial treatment for those who cannot afford care abroad,” she stated, urging continued efforts to complete the facility and extend its benefits to the Ugandan population.

Centenary Bank’s General Manager of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Beatrice Lugalambi, highlighted the bank’s consistent support for the Cancer Run over the years.

“We have contributed over UGX 3 billion to this cause, demonstrating our belief in the power of collective action to transform lives,” she noted.

The bank’s contributions align with its broader corporate social responsibility initiatives, which allocate 2% of its annual net profit to community-impacting projects.

The Uganda Cancer Society estimates that only 7,400 of the 33,000 to 34,000 new cancer cases reported annually in Uganda reach the Uganda Cancer Institute in the early stages.

Lugalambi emphasized the need to build on the momentum of the past 13 years to combat cancer effectively, particularly with the upcoming 14th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run.

This year’s run, chaired by Rita Balaka, will adopt a new two-day format. Activities will include a Medical Expo and other events from August 30-31, 2025, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

This venue marks the return of the run to its original location after being temporarily shifted to the UMA Grounds in 2024 during renovations at Kololo.

The Rotary Cancer Run has become an enduring symbol of collective action against cancer in Uganda. Since its inception, it has united thousands of participants and organizations in raising funds for improved cancer care.

This year’s donation by Centenary Bank underlines the importance of partnerships in addressing health challenges and ensuring that more Ugandans access early and effective cancer treatment.

