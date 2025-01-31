OPM, KOFIH-Uganda in joint effort to reduce water-borne diseases in Busoga

The Office of the Prime Minister has partnered with The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH-Uganda) to initiate a project aimed at reducing waterborne diseases in Busoga region.

The two-year project that is funded by Community Chest of Korea (CCK), aims to reduce the incidence of waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, and typhoid from 4% to below 3.5% among local populations of Jinja City, Jinja and Iganga Districts.

Speaking at the event launch held in Jinja City on January 29, 2025, the guest of honour Honourable Kasule Robert Ssebunya, who heads the Prime Minister Delivery Unit- underscored the importance of the project in enhancing public health.

He expressed confidence in achieving the project’s goals through collaborative efforts with local communities and encourage leaders in the region to be champions of WASH in all opportunities available at different public functions by demonstration of Hand Washing and begin by keeping their households and surroundings clean.

Gabriel Ssekitoleko, an Assistant Project Manager at KOFIH-Uganda, reiterated the WASH project’s commitment in Busoga region by noting that the project aims to reduce waterborne diseases by improving access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene awareness.

Ssekitooleko added that key activities include increasing clean water supply, promoting best practices, and installing sanitation and purification facilities.

“The project’s main goal is disease reduction through improved sanitation & hygiene infrastructure, ” said Ssekitoleko,

He added: “The inception meeting brought stakeholders together for collaboration, resource support, and project sustainability.

Ssekitooleko noted that as a way forward, the project will roll out comprehensive monitoring and evaluation programs to ensure sustained impact.

The project also has plans to develop local capacity through training and establishing community-based health committees to maintain WASH facilities and practices.

