Court Orders Independent Medical Assessment for MP Nandutu Amid Corruption Trial Delays

The Anti-Corruption Court has directed Mulago National Referral Hospital and Nakasero Hospital to conduct an independent medical assessment of Bududa Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Agnes Nandutu, after she declined to take the stand in her ongoing corruption trial, citing ill health.

The directive was issued by Justice Jane Kajuga this afternoon following repeated delays in the trial proceedings, which were scheduled to resume at 1:30 PM after an earlier adjournment.

Nandutu’s defense team, led by lawyer Charles Nanda, informed the court that they were unable to proceed with her testimony due to her “frailty” and the need for ongoing medical treatment, as advised by her doctors.

“She is not in a position to proceed,” Nanda told the court. “Her medical team advised rest during this time. We haven’t been able to finalize discussions.”

In a dramatic turn, Nandutu herself requested permission to address the court directly, which Justice Kajuga granted. Visibly emotional and speaking through tears, the MP stated, “I am really sick. My condition is serious—if I don’t follow my treatment, it could kill me. My medication was recently changed, and I have five days to complete the course before a scheduled review.”

She further requested to discuss the specifics of her ailment privately with the judge, stating, “I cannot disclose my condition here in public, especially with men present. It is a private matter.”

Justice Kajuga, while acknowledging Nandutu’s concerns, ultimately ruled in favor of an independent medical evaluation. “The court directs Mulago or Nakasero hospitals to investigate and submit a report on the accused’s medical condition and whether she is fit to stand trial,” the judge declared. “We want clarity. The last report said she could proceed, but she insists she cannot. We must settle this.”

The judge did not hold back her criticism of the defense team’s handling of the situation, expressing clear frustration over the repeated postponements. “I am disappointed in the lawyers,” Justice Kajuga stated firmly. “They should have made every effort to ensure this matter moves forward. I feel the defence is intentionally trying to drag the process.”

She instructed the designated hospitals to provide a comprehensive medical report within two weeks. “This will help us determine how to proceed. But no more stories. Lawyers, you must play your role as officers of the court,” she added.

Agnes Nandutu is one of several high-profile individuals facing charges of misappropriating iron sheets intended for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region. She has consistently denied the allegations against her.

The court proceedings have been adjourned pending the findings of the independent medical assessment. The report will be crucial in determining the next steps in the trial.