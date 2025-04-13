PSST Goobi Assures Support for Atiak Sugar Factory’s Transformative Investment in Northern Uganda

Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi, today conducted a monitoring visit to the Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru district, underscoring the government’s commitment to the strategic agro-industrialization project in Northern Uganda. Accompanied by his technical team, PSST Goobi assessed the progress of the substantial investment, which holds the promise of significant economic transformation for the region.

During his visit, PSST Goobi expressed his satisfaction with the factory’s adoption of modern agricultural practices. He specifically lauded the implementation of mechanization, irrigation systems, and the utilization of fertilizers, highlighting these as crucial steps towards efficient and high-yield sugar production.

Addressing the management of Atiak Sugar Factory, PSST Goobi assured them of the government’s continued support to ensure the successful completion of the investment phase. He emphasized the strategic importance of the factory and its potential to contribute significantly to the economic development of Northern Uganda.

“You should focus on results and delivering value for money,” PSST Goobi urged the Atiak Sugar Factory CEO, Ms. Amina Moghe Hersi, stressing the need for efficient execution and tangible outcomes from the investment.

Atiak Sugar Factory, situated on a vast 30,000-acre land, is envisioned as a model private sector-led impact investment. It is strategically positioned to accelerate both agro-industrialization and agro-tourism within Northern Uganda, creating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.

Furthermore, the factory is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing Uganda’s manufactured exports, aligning with the government’s ambitious tenfold growth strategy for the sector. Its large-scale production capacity holds the potential to significantly contribute to the national export figures.

The Sugar Factory CEO, Ms. Amina Moghe Hersi, expressed her sincere gratitude to the Government of Uganda for its unwavering partnership and consistent support towards the realization of this transformative project. Her remarks highlighted the collaborative spirit between the private sector and the government in driving industrial growth and economic development in the region.

The visit by PSST Goobi underscores the government’s proactive approach in monitoring key investments and ensuring their successful implementation, particularly those with the potential to drive significant socio-economic impact and contribute to Uganda’s national development goals. The Atiak Sugar Factory stands as a testament to this commitment and a beacon of progress for Northern Uganda’s economic landscape.