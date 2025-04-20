Easter Address: Museveni Urges Ugandans to Balance Spiritual and Material Needs

President Yoweri Museveni has extended Easter greetings to the nation, emphasising the importance of both spiritual and economic development in his annual address. In a statement released today, the President congratulated Ugandans on the observance of the 40-day Lenten fast and the peaceful commemoration of Good Friday.

“Fellow Countrymen, Countrywomen, and the Bazukulu,” President Museveni began, “Greetings and happy resurrection day (amazuukira, okuhimbuuka) of the son of God, Jesus Christ. I congratulate you upon the observance and conclusion of the 40 days fast; and peaceful commemoration of the way of the cross, on Good Friday.”

The President commended the security forces for their role in ensuring the safety of those participating in the Good Friday processions. He then transitioned to the broader message of his administration, highlighting the dual importance of spiritual and material well-being.

“Spirituality is one of the fundamental human needs,” President Museveni stated. “The other human needs, which are mainly physical, include: food, clothes, shelter, medicines, defence, physical infrastructure (electricity, roads, rail, ICT), health and education.”

He articulated the National Resistance Movement (NRM) message, stressing the freedom of Ugandans to cultivate their spirituality, including “cultivating the fear of God, to guard against the temptation of evil deeds like murder, corruption, lying, etc.” However, he also underscored the critical need for economic productivity.

“We emphasise that they should also work hard, in the four sectors of commercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT, to create jobs and wealth for their homesteads,” the President asserted. “That is the correct formula for building prosperous and strong families.”

President Museveni’s message reflects a consistent theme in his administration, advocating for a balanced approach to development that addresses both the moral and material needs of the nation. He urged Ugandans to use the Easter period as a time for reflection and renewal, both spiritually and economically.

“I wish you all a peaceful and happy Easter weekend,” he concluded.

The statement comes at a time when Uganda is navigating various economic challenges, and the President’s call for increased productivity in key sectors is seen as a crucial step towards national development. The emphasis on spiritual growth also resonates with the nation’s predominantly Christian population, highlighting the intersection of faith and public life in Uganda.