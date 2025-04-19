Ofwono Opondo Enters Elderly MP Race, Citing Experience and Energy

Ofwono Opondo, the recently retired head of the Uganda Media Centre, has announced his candidacy for the newly created Eastern Uganda elderly representative seat in Parliament. The 61-year-old declared on NBS Frontline, a popular political talk show, marking a significant shift in his career after 12 years of service as a government spokesperson.

Opondo, who served on political secondment by President Yoweri Museveni, expressed confidence in his ability to effectively represent the elderly population, a demographic he believes has been historically underrepresented. “I possess the energy and experience necessary to amplify the voices of our elders,” he stated.

His decision follows the recent passage of the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill 2020, which created five new seats specifically for elderly representatives—one for each of Uganda’s four regions and a national female seat. These representatives are elected by Elders’ Councils, comprising delegates from districts within each region, with the national female MP elected by the National Elders’ Council.

The legislative move aims to address the long-standing issue of elderly underrepresentation, as highlighted by MPs like Cecilia Ogwal during the bill’s debate. The new seats align the elderly with other special interest groups in Parliament, such as the army, youth, and women.

To qualify for the elderly MP position, candidates must be at least 60 years old, Ugandan citizens, and registered voters. They must also demonstrate a commitment to advocating for elderly issues and often require endorsement from their respective regional Elders’ Council.

Opondo’s candidacy for the Eastern Uganda seat aligns with his regional roots and extensive political experience. However, his outspoken history within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is expected to generate significant debate.

His political ambitions come on the heels of a public clash with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in 2024, whom he labelled “entitled,” highlighting internal tensions within the NRM as succession debates intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections.

A staunch loyalist of President Museveni, Opondo has consistently maintained that the president will not step down soon, a stance that is likely to feature prominently in his campaign narrative.

As Opondo transitions into this new phase of his career, his bid for the Eastern Uganda elderly MP seat reflects both his personal aspirations and the evolving political landscape of Uganda. The upcoming elections will be closely watched as they signify a pivotal moment for elderly representation in the nation.