Museveni Charges Greater Mubende Media: Champion East African Unity, Protect National Development

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon media professionals from the Greater Mubende region to become pivotal agents of change, emphasizing their crucial role in fostering East African unity and safeguarding national development programs. During a dialogue held at the State Lodge in Mubende, the President underscored the media’s responsibility in promoting regional cohesion and driving key initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Museveni, who is currently conducting an assessment tour of the PDM, which commenced on April 15th, addressed journalists, stating they are not merely reporters but vital shapers of society and guardians of the public interest. “You, the journalists, should be at the forefront of promoting regional integration,” he asserted. “Sensitize the public through radio and media platforms. Those who are still focusing on Buganda, Ankole, or other regions in isolation are making a mistake. Uganda alone is not enough.”

Highlighting the significance of regional markets, Museveni drew from his personal experiences, emphasizing, “We need the East African market. Internal markets are limited. That’s why we always tell you that this is not just about economics, it’s also about politics. Regional integration will help us get better prices through a wider market.”

The President specifically tasked journalists with holding local leaders accountable, particularly in the implementation of the PDM, a program aimed at uplifting Uganda’s poorest citizens. “We brought PDM money to help the poor. How do leaders come in and take it? You must defend your people’s money. Use your media platforms to expose those who are not serving. Tell the people that some of these problems come from voting in the wrong leaders,” he said.

Museveni further clarified the PDM funding process, outlining the flow of funds from the Ministry of Finance to commercial banks and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs), urging journalists to demystify the process for the public. “You journalists should explain how this program is supposed to work. Mobilize the people, expose the corrupt. This is your role in protecting national development,” he emphasized.

Addressing the issue of falling maize prices, Museveni advocated for long-term solutions, including value addition and the removal of regional trade barriers. “The price drop cannot be solved overnight. We need more value addition to turn cassava into posho or ethanol. If Kenya wasn’t blocking our maize, the demand would be there. That’s why we need East African integration,” he explained.

In his concluding remarks, Museveni reminded journalists of their responsibility to uphold the principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), including patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy. “Your job is not just reporting; it’s building the nation. Love Uganda, love Africa, and use your voice to uplift the people,” he stated.