Experienced Pharmacist Dr. Frances Namatovu Takes Helm at Quality Chemical Industries Ltd

Quality Chemical Industries Ltd. (QCIL), a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer last week announced the appointment of Dr. Frances Philomena Namatovu as its new Executive Director, effective April 16, 2025.

Dr. Namatovu brings over 11 years of invaluable experience within the pharmaceutical sector to this pivotal role. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Head of Regulatory Affairs and Pharmacovigilance at QCIL, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership in navigating complex regulatory landscapes, ensuring drug safety, and contributing to the company’s strategic business development initiatives. Notably, she has also held the crucial position of Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance at QCIL since 2020.

QCIL highlighted Dr. Namatovu’s significant leadership contributions to the company, successfully guiding it through various regulatory and business challenges across key regional blocs, including the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as engaging with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Namatovu’s strong academic foundation includes a Master of Science Degree in Drug Development with Biobusiness from Aberdeen University in Scotland and a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Manipal University in Karnataka, India. She is also a respected member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda.

Emmanuel Katongole, the chairman and co-founder of Quality Chemical Industries Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Namatovu’s appointment. “The board warmly welcomes Dr. Namatovu to her new role and is confident that her extensive experience and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving the continued growth and success of Quality Chemical Industries Ltd.,” he stated.

Dr. Namatovu’s elevation to Executive Director signifies QCIL’s commitment to leveraging internal talent and expertise to steer the company towards future achievements in the pharmaceutical industry.