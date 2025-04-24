Uganda’s ICT Ministry Calls for Urgent Action to Bridge Gender Gap in Tech

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, has issued a strong call for intensified efforts to address the persistent gender disparity within the technology sector. Her appeal came during the International Girls in ICT Day celebrations held at the Uganda Institute of Communication and Technology (UICT) in Nakawa.

In her keynote address at the event, hosted by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Dr. Zawedde lauded the establishment of International Girls in ICT Day, emphasising its critical role in acknowledging the significant contributions of women in technology and inspiring the next generation of female tech leaders.

Under the theme “Girls in ICT for inclusive digital transformation now,” Dr. Zawedde highlighted the transformative power of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and passionately encouraged young girls to actively immerse themselves in the world of technology. Drawing from her own experiences in the field, she advised, “As young people, avoid saying you do things ‘just because.’ Instead, engage in activities that contribute to your personal and professional growth.”

Reflecting on the technological landscape of her youth, Dr. Zawedde contrasted the limited access to information with the boundless opportunities presented by today’s internet. “You have the unique advantage of being nurtured by the world,” she stated. “An immense wealth of information from across the globe is readily available, empowering you to learn and develop yourselves without the need for physical travel. Embrace these opportunities wholeheartedly while you are young.”

Dr. Zawedde outlined three key objectives of Girls in ICT Day: to encourage participation in STEM education, to inspire innovative solutions for community challenges, and to foster collaborative initiatives. She cited successful examples like Uber and SafeBoda, urging girls to identify local issues, such as the time-consuming process of milling posho, and to explore potential tech-driven solutions.

Addressing the critical aspect of inclusivity, Dr. Zawedde emphasised that the focus on girls in ICT actively counters ingrained gender stereotypes. “All of us are capable, provided we have the will and the interest,” she asserted.

Furthermore, Dr. Zawedde highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality. However, she also cautioned girls about the potential online dangers, such as cyberbullying, and stressed the importance of responsible digital citizenship. She specifically mentioned instances of cyberbullying within school WhatsApp groups and underscored the need for cultivating a positive online presence.

Dr. Zawedde reaffirmed the Ministry’s steadfast support for girls pursuing studies and careers in STEM and ICT fields, stating emphatically, “The digital age is not just the future; it is the present.” She passionately encouraged active participation and responsible innovation among young women.

Echoing Dr. Zawedde’s sentiments, UCC Executive Director Nyombi Tembo stressed the urgent need for sustained and collective efforts to close the persistent gender technology gap.

Tembo underscored the critical importance of encouraging girls and young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. He recognised the annual International Telecommunication Union (ITU) initiative as a crucial platform for inspiring greater female participation in key global economic sectors.

Citing ITU data, Tembo highlighted the stark reality that women constitute less than 30% of STEM professionals worldwide. He also pointed to the significant educational disparity, with only one female student for every two male students enrolled in university STEM programs, and the substantial digital divide that disproportionately affects women’s access to the internet and mobile phones.

“International Girls in ICT Day is more than just an observance; it is a pressing call to action that demands our collective and sustained commitment,” Tembo emphasised. He outlined the UCC’s ongoing support for digital literacy training and mentorship programs specifically designed for girls in STEM.

Referencing a 2020 UCC study, Tembo highlighted a direct correlation between a lack of digital skills and the widening gender digital divide. The study revealed that boys demonstrated greater proficiency in online tasks, with a concerning statistic showing that only 14.8% of girls were able to effectively verify the credibility of online information, compared to 22.2% of boys.

Tembo further detailed the UCC’s nationwide outreach program, implemented in partnership with Greenbridge School of Technologies, which provides hands-on learning opportunities for girls across the country. He expressed his gratitude to the participating educational institutions for their collaboration.

Notably, Tembo highlighted the participation of two students with disabilities from Gulu High School, facilitated by the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund, underscoring the critical importance of digital accessibility for all.

Meanwhile, Tembo called for a unified and collaborative effort involving the government, educators, parents, the private sector, and civil society organisations to provide comprehensive support for girls in technology and science. “We simply cannot afford to build a truly inclusive digital economy or a just society if we leave behind half of our population,” he asserted.

