Chemist’s Testimony Highlights Absence of Drugs or Alcohol in Katanga Murder Trial

A government analytical chemist faced rigorous cross-examination in the High Court on Thursday during the ongoing murder trial of Molly Katanga and four co-accused individuals. The intense questioning from defence lawyers centred on the chemist’s findings that the deceased, Henry Katanga, had no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Resty Alexandra Nazziwa, representing the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory, presented her toxicology report to the court. Led by prosecutor Anna Kiiza, Nazziwa detailed the scientific procedures employed to analyse postmortem samples collected from the late Henry Katanga, who died in November 2023. Her testimony meticulously outlined the examination of various bodily fluids and tissues for the presence of intoxicating substances.

However, the defence team, led by prominent lawyers McDosman Kabega and Elison Karuhanga, immediately launched a detailed scrutiny of Nazziwa’s analytical methods and the conclusions drawn from them. Karuhanga pressed the chemist extensively on the ISO certification held by her laboratory, emphasising the stringent documentation protocols required at every stage of the analysis. This included the meticulous handling of the police form that accompanied the submitted evidence.

“Can you confirm that everything on this matter is documented?” Karuhanga inquired, aiming to underscore the laboratory’s adherence to internationally recognised standards. He further highlighted the multiple layers of verification within the lab, where each report undergoes review by an analyst, a reviewer, and finally an approver.

Kabega’s line of questioning delved into the initial information provided by the police on the evidence submission form. He pointed out that the police had initially indicated a belief that Katanga might have died by suicide. While Nazziwa acknowledged receiving this information regarding the nature of the offense, she firmly maintained that it did not in any way influence her objective scientific findings.

The defense strategy appeared to be centered on establishing that Henry Katanga was fully conscious and aware of his surroundings at the time of the incident, and therefore capable of defending himself, given the absence of any impairing substances in his system. Karuhanga directly questioned Nazziwa, asking if her findings meant the deceased “wasn’t drugged and hence he could defend himself,” to which she responded affirmatively based solely on the results of her toxicology analysis.

Molly Katanga stands accused of the murder of her husband. Her two daughters face charges related to the alleged tampering with evidence, and two other men are also implicated in the high-profile case that has gripped public attention.

The trial has now been adjourned until May 12, when the court is expected to hear further witness testimony in this complex and closely watched legal battle.