Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Reflects on the Profound Impact of the Late Hon. Kazoora

The funeral service for Hon. Rtd. Major John Bashaija Kazoora at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero today saw Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, deliver a deeply personal and moving tribute, underscoring the significant influence the late former Kashari County MP had on his life and family.

Hon. Tayebwa, accompanied by his wife, joined a wide array of mourners from across the political spectrum to pay their respects. In his address, he fondly referred to the deceased as “Uncle John,” revealing the intimate bond they shared. “Uncle John, as we fondly called him, personally touched my life and treated my wife and I as part of his family,” Hon. Tayebwa shared, his words conveying a sense of genuine loss and deep respect.

The Deputy Speaker also took a moment to contextualise Hon. Kazoora’s contributions within the broader history of Uganda. He highlighted the stark contrast between the present generation’s experiences and the struggles endured by those who fought for the nation’s liberation. “We are a lucky generation because we did not suffer like the generation of Kazoora,” Hon. Tayebwa stated. “They endured great hardships in the struggle to liberate this country and set it on a development path. Sometimes, our generation forgets the sacrifices made by the Kazoora generation. We must always respect and pay tribute to them, wherever they are.” This reflection emphasised Hon. Kazoora’s pivotal role in shaping the nation.

Furthermore, Hon. Tayebwa shed light on Hon. Kazoora’s continued engagement with the current leadership, revealing the valuable guidance he provided. “Kazoora used to visit Parliament and offer advice to the Speaker and I. We are grateful for his wisdom,” he noted, adding, “We remain open to guidance and constructive criticism from our senior leaders,” showcasing the respect the current parliamentary leadership held for Hon. Kazoora’s experience.

A particularly poignant aspect of Hon. Tayebwa’s tribute was the emphasis on family values, a key lesson he attributed to the late Hon. Kazoora. “One of the greatest lessons I learned from Kazoora is the importance of building a strong family. Without strong families, we can not build a strong country,” he asserted, drawing a direct link between personal strength and national development, a principle he adopted from his relationship with “Uncle John.”

Hon. Tayebwa’s heartfelt eulogy painted a picture of a man who was not only a significant figure in Uganda’s history but also a deeply influential mentor and friend to the Deputy Speaker and his family. His words resonated with the mourners, highlighting the personal loss felt by those closest to Hon. Kazoora, alongside the nation’s broader recognition of his service. As the country mourns the passing of Hon. Rtd. Major John Bashaija Kazoora, Hon. Tayebwa’s tribute serves as a powerful testament to the lasting impact of a life well-lived and the importance of intergenerational respect and guidance.