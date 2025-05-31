Cedric Babu Ndilima Dies at 49 After Battle With Heart Condition

The Ugandan sports fraternity and wider public are reeling from the untimely death of Cedric Babu Ndilima, a revered sportsman and youth advocate, who passed away at the age of 49 following a prolonged struggle with a severe heart condition.

Cedric, son of veteran politician Capt. Francis Babu died at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, where he had been admitted in critical condition after collapsing earlier this month during a tennis tournament in Kigali, Rwanda. He was later airlifted to Nairobi for intensive care, but despite the best efforts of the medical team, his life could not be saved.

A celebrated former Davis Cup player, Cedric dedicated much of his life to promoting tennis and empowering youth. He served as President of the Uganda Tennis Association, using his platform to nurture talent and champion access to sports for all.

News of his health challenges had prompted an urgent fundraising campaign to raise £300,000 for a life-saving heart transplant in the United Kingdom. The appeal attracted widespread sympathy and support from across Uganda and beyond. Sadly, the funds were not raised in time to facilitate the procedure.

Tributes continue to pour in from government officials, sports federations, and members of the public, with many hailing Cedric’s unwavering commitment to national service and youth development.

Burial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Cedric Babu Ndilima’s life may have been cut short, but his legacy in sport, leadership, and community will endure for generations.

Comments

comments