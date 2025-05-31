Gen. Elwelu Warns LC1s Against Recommending Balalo for National IDs in Teso, Karamoja

Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, head of government activity monitoring in Teso and Karamoja, has cautioned LC1 chairpersons against endorsing unknown individuals—especially Balalo and Karamojong herdsmen—during the ongoing mass National ID enrolment and renewal exercise.

During his visit to registration centres in Soroti City, Gen. Elwelu emphasised that pastoralists must renew their IDs from their ancestral homes, not in areas they’ve recently migrated to in search of pasture and water.

“The National ID is proof of citizenship. Let’s not issue it to people whose roots we can’t verify,” he said after renewing his own ID.

The presence of the Balalo and Karamojong in Teso has raised concerns among residents about their long-term settlement plans. Elwelu’s comments follow a slow turnout in the exercise, with only 2,353 renewals recorded in Soroti District and City against a combined target of 150,000.

Despite weather disruptions and technical glitches, Capt. Joseph Kitumba, the District Registration Officer, reported steady progress.

More than 15.8 million IDs issued between 2014 and 2015 are set to expire by June. The entire exercise is expected to cost UGX 666.85 billion, covering card production, tech infrastructure, and compensation for the over 13,800 personnel involved.

Government has called on all eligible citizens to renew or register before the June deadline to avoid service disruptions.

Comments

comments