Justice Lydia Mugambe Sentenced for Six Years In UK Over Slavery Conviction

In a stunning verdict delivered at Oxford Crown Court, Ugandan High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe, 50, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges, including forcing a young Ugandan woman into domestic servitude in Britain.

Judge Mugambe was convicted of conspiring to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law, facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness. The court heard harrowing testimony detailing how Judge Mugambe compelled the victim, whose identity is legally protected, to work as her maid and provide unpaid childcare, effectively preventing her from securing independent employment.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Caroline Haughey KC, presented a compelling case, arguing that Judge Mugambe “exploited and abused, taking advantage of her lack of understanding of her rights to properly paid employment and deceiving her as to the purpose of her coming to the UK.”

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Judge Mugambe vehemently denied the allegations, claiming she “always” treated the young woman with “love, care and patience.” However, the jury ultimately rejected her defense, finding her guilty on all counts.

The conviction has sent shockwaves through both the Ugandan and international legal communities. Judge Mugambe held significant positions, including her appointment to the UN’s judicial roster in May 2023 and her role as a Judge of the Mechanism since the same month. In this capacity, she was involved in various matters as a Single Judge. Prior to these roles, she served as a Judge of the High Court of Uganda since 2013 and held positions at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

Her extensive legal background also includes affiliations with numerous professional associations such as the International Association of Women Judges and the Oxford Human Rights Hub. She holds multiple advanced law degrees and was called to the Ugandan Bar in 1998. At the time of the offenses, she was also pursuing doctoral research in law at the University of Oxford.

The case highlights the critical issue of modern slavery and exploitation, even involving individuals in positions of power and authority. The lengthy sentence underscores the seriousness with which the UK legal system views such crimes and sends a clear message that such abuse will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s status.

The implications of this conviction for Uganda’s judiciary and Judge Mugambe’s affiliations with international legal bodies are yet to be fully determined. However, the verdict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation.