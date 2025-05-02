Pastor Ssempa Says: A Little Drink, Okay; Getting Drunk, No Way.

Oh dear, oh dear, has the good shepherd of our city, Pastor Martin Ssempa, been sipping from a different kind of cup lately? It appears so! In a revelation that’s sure to have the teetotaling corner of the congregation choking on their passion fruit juice, Pastor Ssempa has boldly declared that while a little tipple won’t send you straight to the fiery furnace, overdoing it might just singe your spiritual socks.

Yes, you heard it right! According to the esteemed pastor’s podcast musings, the holy book doesn’t exactly slap the glass out of your hand. Apparently, it’s the enthusiastic refills that raise heavenly eyebrows. One can almost imagine the biblical scribes adding a footnote: “Thou shalt not get sloshed, but a cheeky Chardonnay? Eh, maybe.”

Our dear pastor, in his worldly wisdom (acquired, we presume, through extensive theological research), even pointed out that those other Christians, you know, the ones in far-off lands, often enjoy a little something with their supper. Imagine! It seems the Balokole movement’s staunch stance on total abstinence might just be a local flavour, like that extra spicy chilli we all pretend to enjoy.

And hold onto your hymnals, folks, because Pastor Ssempa then dropped a truth bomb that’s likely to leave some clutching their pearls. He dared to suggest that judging a fellow Christian by their choice of beverage is, well, a tad judgmental. Apparently, downing a cold beer doesn’t automatically mean you’ve backslid into a den of iniquity. Who knew?

One can almost picture the scene at the next church potluck: nervous glances at the juice pitchers, furtive whispers about who might be secretly craving a crisp lager, and perhaps a few brave souls cautiously reaching for the wine offered by that visiting missionary from overseas.

So, there you have it, folks. Pastor Ssempa has spoken, and the waters (or should we say, other beverages) are now a little murkier. Will this lead to secret stashes of local brew appearing at prayer meetings? Will communion wine suddenly seem a bit more appealing? Only time, and perhaps a few more podcast episodes, will tell. One thing’s for sure: the conversation at the next fellowship gathering just got a whole lot more… spirited.