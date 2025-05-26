Uganda Joins Continent in Celebrating Africa Day with Renewed Call for Unity and Self-Reliance

Amb. Sentongo urges African solutions to African challenges during 62nd OAU/AU anniversary celebrations

Uganda joined the rest of the continent in commemorating the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), with a strong message of unity, resilience, and continental self-determination.

Speaking at the official celebration in Kampala, Ambassador Charles Sentongo, the Ag. Permanent Secretary and Chief of Protocol at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of reclaiming Africa’s historical narrative and using it as a foundation for shaping a prosperous future.

“The leaders who gathered in Addis Ababa on May 25, 1963, planted a seed of unity and hope,” Amb. Sentongo remarked. “That seed has weathered storms, and today, it continues to grow through the African Union’s commitment to peace, integration, and homegrown development solutions.”

This year’s Africa Day was celebrated under the theme: “Revisiting our History, Shaping our Future” — a reflection on the continent’s complex past and its collective ambitions. Amb. Sentongo highlighted that Africa’s strength lies not only in its abundant natural resources but also in its memory, struggle, and resilience.

He pointed to key AU-led initiatives such as Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as examples of the continent’s commitment to sustainable transformation and economic empowerment. “Agenda 2063 is more than a plan; it is the roadmap to an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa driven by its own citizens,” he said.

In a passionate call for continental pride and ownership, the ambassador challenged outdated stereotypes of Africa as a helpless continent. “We must bury the cliché of helpless people and embrace African solutions to African problems,” he urged.

As the celebrations concluded, Amb. Sentongo conveyed Uganda’s commitment to strengthening regional and international partnerships that advance shared goals for development and peace. “On behalf of the Government and people of Uganda, I wish you a fulfilling Africa Day celebration and a future of deepened collaboration toward a brighter, united Africa,” he concluded.

Africa Day is observed annually on May 25 to honor the formation of the OAU in 1963, a milestone in Africa’s liberation journey. It has since evolved into a celebration of African identity, progress, and the shared pursuit of a united future.

