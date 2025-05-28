News
UEDCL Targets 225,000 New Power Connections, 54 Days After Taking Over from Umeme
The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) is embarking on an ambitious expansion and modernisation drive, aiming to connect 225,000 new customers nationwide within the next eight months. This aggressive target aligns with the distribution license granted by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) on December 31, 2024, signalling a new era for Uganda’s power distribution.
With 100 service centres spread across the country, UEDCL is rapidly mobilising its workforce to meet these goals. Following a comprehensive mass hiring process, 96% of employees have been onboarded and deployed, with the remaining 4% of specialised skills to be recruited externally. To enhance operational efficiency, staff members are undergoing intensive training in various business disciplines at the fully operational Njeru training centre, complemented by robust change management and cultural alignment initiatives.
New connections, particularly focusing on three-phase and no-pole household connections, commenced in the second-to-last week of April. UEDCL Managing Director, Mr. Paul Mwesigwa, confirmed that connection teams are actively working, and all necessary meters are readily available. He emphasised the complete operationalisation of the online application system, eliminating the need for middlemen and streamlining the connection process.
Since the second week of April 2025, UEDCL has also initiated a massive renovation of the distribution system. A significant achievement includes the replacement of all 116 faulty transformers, ranging from 25kVA to 1MVA, inherited on April 1, 2025. This has already led to improved power reliability in affected communities. To further strengthen the network, extensive planned shutdowns for maintenance and upgrades began in early May 2025 across the country. Mr. Kiiza noted that these essential works, which include scheduled maintenance at Mutundwe, Namanve, Kawanda, Lugazi, and Mbarara North substations, may cause temporary inconvenience to consumers but are crucial for enhancing the sector’s sustainability and power reliability.
UEDCL has allocated $74 million (approximately UGX 274 billion) in capital expenditure for the first year, as approved by ERA. These investments will fund critical projects such as refurbishing existing lines, upgrading and establishing new substations, and installing over 518 transformers in high-demand areas before the end of the year. The overarching aim is to build a robust distribution network capable of meeting Uganda’s increasing power demands.
In a bid to enhance customer experience, a dedicated contact centre and other 24/7 customer touchpoints are now operational. UEDCL is also aggressively pursuing its digital agenda, providing business-related information through various social media platforms, including X, LinkedIn, YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Instagram, aiming to be present wherever its consumers are. Furthermore, bill payments can now be made anytime, anywhere, through all telecom networks, banks, banking apps, and other digital options.
Despite these advancements, UEDCL is grappling with a surge in vandalism and illegal connections, which have significantly increased operational costs and posed safety risks to communities. In its first month of operation, UEDCL reported nine incidents in Nakasongola and Luwero, with additional cases in Mityana and Mukono. These illicit activities have damaged the company’s reputation and resulted in prolonged power disruptions.
In response, UEDCL is collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies and urging the public to report vandalism through their toll-free lines (0800203088, 0800285285, and 0800385385) or by contacting local authorities, police, the army, or the media. Mr. Mwesigwa underscored the importance of community engagement, stating, “Community engagement is at the heart of our strategy. We are stepping up outreach efforts using every available channel, including the media.” Intentional community barazas are planned for Wabigaio, Kakoge, Katugo, and Nakasongola starting next week to address the challenge of vandalism directly.
Established in 2001 under the Electricity Act of 1999 (as amended in 2022) following the unbundling of the Uganda Electricity Board (UEB), UEDCL is mandated to own all electricity distribution networks below 33kV across the country. With its new license for the sale and distribution of electricity, granted as of December 31, 2024, UEDCL is committed to establishing a reliable, efficient, and secure electricity distribution network.
“The first 57 days have demonstrated potential, tenacity, and a definite emphasis on long-term achievement,” stated Mr. Mwesigwa. “The journey has just begun, and UEDCL asks for public patience and continued support as it stabilises the network with more investments.”