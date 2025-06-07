News
Cecilia Anyakuit Challenges Vice President Alupo for Katakwi Woman MP Seat
Cecilia Anyakuit has officially entered the race for Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament, picking up her nomination forms from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party. Anyakuit aims to unseat the incumbent, Retired Major Jessica Alupo, who also serves as Uganda’s Vice President.
Speaking to the press shortly after her nomination, Anyakuit stated that her campaign is deeply rooted in the concerns and aspirations of the ordinary people of Katakwi. “This race is going to be the most interesting and it’s people-driven,” she asserted, highlighting what she perceives as a lack of attention to the voice of the people.
Anyakuit pinpointed several key issues she intends to address if elected. “Issues of compensation are ignored, and I intend to raise this so our elders can benefit,” she said. She also criticised the current distribution of government services within the district, alleging that existing systems disproportionately favour the well-off, leaving the most vulnerable behind. “The very poor and needy are not being reached. It is those who are already well off who continue to benefit. That must change,” she added.
Furthermore, Anyakuit expressed concern that despite Katakwi’s strong support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in past elections, which she noted led to the district being rewarded with the Vice Presidency, the local population has not seen tangible benefits. “Katakwi should not just hold the position. We must have someone who can effectively represent the people,” she emphasised.
Positioning herself as “an alternative voice, new blood, and a solution provider,” Anyakuit declared her candidacy as a stand for the youth, women, and vulnerable citizens who she believes currently lack direct access to power.
Anyakuit, who serves as the Chairperson Technical Committee of the National Council of Sports, also revealed that she has faced attempts to be bought out of the race, which she firmly rejected. “I am not afraid. There were efforts to buy me off, but I stood my ground. This is a race of money on their side, not ideas,” she stated defiantly. She also warned of potential intimidation from security forces but vowed to remain steadfast. “No amount of intimidation will make me bow down. I am here for the people, and I will not back away,” she declared.
Anyakuit brings a strong background in sports management to her political bid, having previously managed the She Cranes, Uganda’s national netball team, and held various positions in national and international sports organisations.
Politically, Anyakuit, formerly a member of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), recently transitioned to the NRM, where she was elected as the NRM Treasurer for Katakwi in the party’s recently concluded internal elections.
In related news, other individuals who picked up nomination forms on Thursday include Paul Akamba, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Busiki County. Akamba articulated his commitment to continuing to lobby for improved social service delivery for his constituents, specifically mentioning equipped health facilities and access to piped water.
Engineer Oidu Kizito Franklin, vying for Tororo County South, outlined his immediate development goal as the launch and implementation of all national programs in his area, promising widespread electricity connections, drawing on his experience as the Chief Engineer for the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).