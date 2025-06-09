The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially announced the return to duty of its substantive Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI), Major General Felix Kulayigye, after a leave that extended beyond its initial 30-day period. This return, confirmed by Col Chris Magezi, the Military Assistant to the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, signals a transition in the UPDF’s public communications leadership. Why his leave was extended, however, remains unexplained by the forces.

Col Chris Magezi, who had been serving as the Acting Defence Public Information Officer since Major General Kulayigye went on leave on March 13, 2025, confirmed the change, stating, “The substantive Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI) Major General Felix Kulayigye has resumed official duties after a short period away on leave. I have ceased to act accordingly.” This announcement confirms the restoration of Kulayigye to his prominent role, a familiar face in the UPDF’s public engagement.

Meanwhile, why is the UPDF intelligence unit currently receiving such high praise for its professionalism and integrity? This recognition came during a significant handover ceremony within the 3rd Infantry Division, where Maj. Sirag Bruhan Yassin officially took over as Division Intelligence Officer from Maj. Muradi Azabo, who had been serving in an acting capacity.

The commendation from senior officers underscores the critical role intelligence plays in the UPDF’s operations, particularly in supporting ongoing field activities like disarmament. Col. Allan Kyangungu, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, articulated the importance of their work, stating, “I commend you for being up to the task of detection, deterrence, and the proactiveness needed to deliver results.” He emphasised that “Intelligence is the lifeblood of operations,” urging officers to maintain vigilance and discipline while aligning with divisional objectives.

Why is “mental disarmament” also being highlighted as a key component for lasting peace? Col. Kyangungu stressed its significance, calling for a collective effort among all security stakeholders to achieve this crucial aspect of peacebuilding.

Furthermore, why are these leadership transitions and commendations for intelligence so important right now? Col. Frank Mukula, Head of Collection at the Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) Headquarters, urged officers to deepen their understanding of the operational landscape, including community dynamics, public service provision, and economic trends. This emphasis points to a recognition of the multifaceted nature of security challenges and the need for intelligence to adapt to these complexities. He specifically commended the 3rd Division for its stabilising role in the Karamoja sub-region and its contribution to peace across eastern Uganda, underscoring the tangible impact of effective intelligence operations.

The change in leadership within the 3rd Infantry Division’s intelligence unit is a routine, yet vital, process. Maj. Azabo expressed gratitude for the support received, while Maj. Yassin pledged to uphold the unit’s mission. The presence of senior commanders, key staff officers, and intelligence personnel from various units at the ceremony highlights the importance placed on these roles within the UPDF hierarchy.

In essence, Major General Kulayigye’s return re-establishes continuity in UPDF public communications, while the commendation and leadership transition within the intelligence unit illuminate the UPDF’s ongoing commitment to professional intelligence gathering and its crucial role in maintaining national security and fostering peace, particularly in dynamic operational environments.

