News
Gen. Muhoozi Orders Immediate Release of Col. Kasule Amidst Gold Deal Probe
The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has publicly intervened in the ongoing detention of Col. James Kasule, calling for his immediate release as investigations into an alleged gold deal incident in Mubende continue.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, Gen. Muhoozi stated, “I hear that our Intelligence officers arrested Col. Kasule for something. He should immediately be released.” The influential military figure underscored his personal connection to the detained officer, adding, “Col. Kasule is one of our old fighters. I know him very well. I shall deal with him myself.”
Col. Kasule, currently serving as the 2nd Deputy Divisional Commander in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), was arrested on Saturday. The media broke the news on Sunday evening, linking him to an incident in Mubende District involving the alleged abduction of a gold dealer.
Preliminary reports indicate that the gold dealer was reportedly forced to transfer funds via mobile money under duress. Security sources confirmed that an official military vehicle assigned to Col. Kasule was recovered at the scene, raising questions about the involvement of military assets in the alleged operation. Col. Kasule is currently being held at Makindye Military Barracks pending further investigations.
Gen. Muhoozi’s public directive introduces a significant new dimension to the unfolding case, highlighting internal sensitivities surrounding the detention of a senior officer. Col. Kasule is a veteran within the UPDF, having served in critical roles such as commander of the UPDF Mountain Brigade and operations commander of Operation Shujaa in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
As of Monday afternoon, no formal charges had yet been filed against Col. Kasule. While UPDF officials have not issued a formal statement since the arrest, Gen. Muhoozi’s remarks suggest that the matter may now be handled at the highest levels of military authority, potentially impacting the trajectory of the investigation and any future proceedings. His decision to personally take responsibility for addressing the issue underscores Col. Kasule’s prominent standing within the UPDF ranks.