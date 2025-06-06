KCB Bank Uganda Launches Mortgage Financing for Divyabhav 7Hills

KCB Bank Uganda, a licensed commercial bank has today entered a partnership with Reportage Properties (U) Ltd, aimed at simplifying and enhancing access to property financing for Ugandans. This collaboration seeks to address the common challenge of accessing timely and reliable mortgage solutions by offering streamlined financial support to customers interested in acquiring properties from Reportage.

The partnership was officially unveiled with the groundbreaking ceremony of Divyabhav 7Hills, a premium residential and commercial development that will be located on Prince Charles Drive, Kololo. This flagship project underscores the joint commitment of both institutions to bridge the gap between property ownership aspirations and affordable, accessible financing.

Through this partnership, Reportage Properties refers prospective buyers to KCB Bank Uganda for mortgage financing, while KCB provides loans to qualifying customers in line with its credit policy, making premium real estate more attainable for middle to high-income earners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Isaac Mukiibi, Mortgage Relationship Manager, KCB Bank Uganda, emphasised the bank’s continued efforts to make property ownership easier and more inclusive. “If you are looking to buy your dream home, KCB Bank Uganda has you covered. With flexible mortgage financing and a trusted partnership with Reportage Properties, home ownership is now within reach,” he said.

Reportage Properties Uganda Limited, known for its expertise in land sales, documentation, and construction, is spearheading the Divyabhav 7Hills development with a vision to provide a modern, secure, and elegant living and working environment.

Sikander M. Kassam, CEO, Reportage Properties said, “At Reportage, our guiding principle has always been to build for generations. The objective with Divyabhav 7 Hills is to establish an exclusive residential community that seamlessly merges modern design with enduring comfort.”

“This project features carefully designed studio apartments, which I am delighted to announce have already sold out, along with one and two-bedroom simplex apartments, and spacious three and four-bedroom duplex homes ideal for growing families or savvy investors,” he added

The real estate sector in Uganda continues to grow, driven by rapid urbanisation, a growing middle class, and increasing demand for quality housing. However, limited access to financing remains a key barrier. According to Statista, Uganda’s mortgage market has room for significant expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate of over 12% in the coming years.

The launch of Divyabhav 7Hills is a timely response to this opportunity, offering modern amenities, architectural excellence, and long-term investment stability. With Kololo fast becoming a hub for both residential and commercial developments, the project is expected to attract attention from both local buyers and international investors.

Importantly, this initiative also aligns with KCB Bank Uganda’s broader ESG agenda, which emphasizes sustainable finance, inclusive economic growth, and responsible urban development. By enabling access to dignified housing through structured financing, KCB is reinforcing its commitment to building resilient communities and supporting Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

