Makerere University Business School Commemorates 36th Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing
Makerere University Business School (MUBS) recently hosted a special commemoration ceremony marking the 36th death anniversary of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The event brought together a diverse group of dignitaries, academics, and religious leaders to reflect on Khomeini’s enduring legacy.
The ceremony was expertly moderated by Hon. Issah Katungulu Luyimbaazi, the African Youth Ambassador, and saw the attendance of notable figures including H.E. Mr. Namuguzi, the Deputy High Commissioner of the Kenya High Commission, representatives from UNICEF-NPC, and Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, the leader of Uganda’s Parliamentary Muslim Caucus.
Dr. Ahmed Walugembe, Head of Marketing and Media Studies at MUBS, delivered a welcoming address, emphasising the university’s ongoing efforts to establish cooperation agreements with the Iranian government. He underscored the profound impact of Imam Khomeini’s contributions, particularly in fostering diplomatic relations with African countries in the crucial sectors of education and health.
Sharing a firsthand account, Dr. Celestine Katongole, Head of the Tourism Department at MUBS, recounted his impressions from a recent visit to Iran with a team of academicians. He expressed admiration for the country’s “organisation, culture, advancement, and social discipline,” and noted the “quality of products and services at relatively affordable prices,” encouraging Ugandan traders to explore potential trade relations with Iran.
Further insights into Imam Khomeini’s influence were provided by Dr. Owen Kembabazi, who represented Uganda and Africa at the International Women’s Congress at Al Zahra University in Iran. Dr. Assadi, a lecturer at Al-Mustafa Islamic College Kyengera, offered an analytical perspective on Imam Khomeini’s strategy of Islamic unity, the awakening of struggles, and the introduction of Islamic democracy.
Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the Deputy Mufti of Uganda, called upon attendees to emulate Imam Khomeini’s legacy through engagement in productivity and the creation of new knowledge for the benefit of humanity. Hon. Asuman Basalirwa shared personal reflections and lessons gleaned from Imam Khomeini’s leadership style, highlighting the importance of community mobilisation and transformation grounded in Islamic wisdom.
The Iranian Cultural Counsellor, Mr. Abdollah Abbasi, affirmed that Imam Khomeini’s legacy continues to serve as an inspiration for believers and free thinkers across the globe. H.E. Mr. Majid Saffar, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, characterised Imam Khomeini as a “voice of the oppressed and defender of world peace,” reiterating Iran’s commitment to sharing its advancements in science and technology with nations in the global South.
The commemorative ceremony drew representatives from a wide array of institutions, including Excel Vocational Training Centre, Metropolitan International University, and Islamic University in Uganda, among others, underscoring the broad interest in Imam Khomeini’s historical and ideological impact.