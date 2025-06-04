News
Body of Ugandan Sports Icon Cedric Babu Arrives in Kampala for Final Tributes
The body of Cedric Babu Ndilima, a revered figure in Ugandan sports and son of former Kampala Central Member of Parliament Francis Babu, arrived at Entebbe International Airport today. The repatriation marks the beginning of final respects for the 49-year-old, who passed away on May 31st after battling a critical heart condition.
The remains of the late Babu will be transported to Uganda Funeral Services in Bukoto before being taken to Lugogo Indoor Stadium, where sports enthusiasts and the general public will have the opportunity to pay their last respects to a man who dedicated his life to advancing Ugandan sports.
Cedric Babu leaves behind an indelible legacy. A distinguished Davis Cup player, he later served as the President of the Uganda Tennis Association, where he was a passionate advocate for youth development and the growth of sports across the nation. His tireless efforts significantly contributed to nurturing young talent and promoting tennis in Uganda.
Babu’s passing comes after a public fundraising campaign was launched to raise £300,000 for a life-saving heart transplant in the United Kingdom. Despite an outpouring of support from well-wishers, the necessary funds could not be secured in time to facilitate the procedure.
The tragic turn of events began when Cedric collapsed while attending a tennis tournament in Kigali, Rwanda. He was subsequently airlifted to Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Despite intensive medical efforts to stabilise his critical condition, he ultimately succumbed to his illness.
The sports community, his family, and friends are mourning the loss of a visionary leader whose contributions to Ugandan sports and unwavering advocacy for youth development will be deeply missed. Cedric Babu’s impact and legacy are expected to be remembered for generations to come.