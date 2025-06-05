News
Lyantonde to Host 36th Heroes’ Anniversary, 50 to Be Honoured for Liberation Role
Uganda is set to commemorate its National Heroes’ Day celebrations in Lyantonde District this year, a choice made to recognise the area’s pivotal contribution to the 1981-1986 liberation struggle. The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, announced the arrangements on Wednesday at the Uganda Media Centre, emphasising the theme: “The Legacy and ideals of our heroes: a memorable Inspiration.”
Minister Babalanda highlighted Lyantonde’s critical role, stating, “Lyantonde was not only used as a transit route corridor for recruits, but also was a corridor where most young men and women bravely joined the bush war liberation struggle.” She further noted the unwavering support from Lyantonde residents for the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M) struggle, asserting their continuous loyalty to the NRM government with “over 98% returns” in every election cycle.
The celebrations, which serve as a significant national observance, will allow Ugandans to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by those who paved the way for the nation’s freedom. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to preside over the event as the chief guest.
A total of 50 distinguished heroes will be appreciated with medals on the day, recognising their exceptional contributions to Uganda’s liberation and development. Hajjat Zamina Marole, Secretary of the Presidential Awards Committee, clarified the procedures for awarding these medals, which will span civilian, military, and police categories, including posthumous recognition.
Minister Babalanda urged all Ugandans to attend the National Day Celebrations in Lyantonde to honour the nation’s heroes and draw inspiration from their enduring legacies.
Uganda observes National Heroes’ Day annually on June 9th, a day dedicated to commemorating the brave individuals who laid down their lives during the Ugandan Bush War (1981-1986) and those who have made significant contributions to the country’s development and liberation. The first Heroes’ Day in the NRA era was commemorated on June 9, 1989, marking the day in 1981 when NRA fighters, including Edidian Mukiibi Luttamaguzi, were killed by the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) for aiding the resistance.