News
Museveni Orders Crackdown on Crime, Fees, and Negligence in Greater Mpig
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has issued urgent directives to government agencies, demanding swift resolution of critical challenges impacting communities in Greater Mpigi, including rampant livestock theft, unauthorised school fees, youth unemployment, and inconsistent electricity access. The President’s stern directives came today during an address to journalists from Mpigi, Butambala, and Gomba districts at State Lodge Nakasero.
Expressing deep concern over the escalating cases of cattle theft, particularly in Gomba District, President Museveni questioned the apparent lack of police canine unit deployment to track down the criminals. “I don’t know why there are no police Canine dogs deployed in Gomba to help with tracking these criminals. I have directed police leadership to investigate this issue and provide a solution,” the President stated, signalling an immediate and thorough inquiry into the policing gaps.
On the education front, President Museveni strongly condemned the pervasive practice of levying unauthorised fees in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools. He warned that such illicit charges directly undermine the government’s foundational vision of providing free education to all Ugandan children.
He revealed that the establishment of “skilling hubs” was partly a strategic response to the “sabotage” of his UPE and Universal Secondary Education (USE) initiatives by individuals demanding illegal payments from parents. “We started the skilling hubs after realising that some people were frustrating the government’s free education program,” the President explained, adding that there are currently three such skilling hubs in Buganda, serving as a testament to his commitment to offering free vocational skills to Ugandan youth.
Addressing complaints regarding unreliable electricity supply in certain parts of Mpigi, President Museveni directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to promptly ensure that affected areas are connected to the national grid, emphasising the urgency of reliable power access for development.
Journalists from Butambala District used the opportunity to advocate for an increase in Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, citing the area’s growing population. While acknowledging their concerns, the President explained that the current annual allocation of Shs100 million per parish is designed to serve a larger population over time if properly utilised and repaid by beneficiaries. He reiterated the government’s long-term plans to increase funding, but advised against a premature rush, emphasising the importance of judicious utilisation of the revolving fund to benefit more people in the coming years.
Furthermore, President Museveni tackled reports of job negligence by agricultural extension workers in Mpigi District, particularly concerning the management of poultry and livestock diseases. He instructed the State House agricultural department to investigate these reports, issuing a stern warning that negligence in service delivery would not be tolerated.
President Museveni concluded by reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to supporting farmers, empowering youth, and ensuring that public servants perform their duties diligently to enhance the welfare of all Ugandans. His directives underscore a renewed focus on grassroots challenges and accountability across government agencies, aiming to directly address citizens’ grievances and accelerate socio-economic progress in the Greater Mpigi region.