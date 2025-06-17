News
CID Joins Investigation into Buziga Building Collapse, Sparks Calls for Stricter Enforcement
The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has launched an investigation into the collapse of a building in Buziga, an upscale Kampala suburb, that occurred on Sunday evening. The incident, which happened around 7:00 pm, resulted in several construction workers being injured and one fatality, raising significant concerns about regulatory oversight and the enforcement of building standards within the Kampala Metropolitan area.
Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, confirmed that one person was rescued and is currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital, while one body has been recovered from the site. Rusoke, however, cautioned that the possibility of more people being trapped under the debris could not be ruled out, adding that rescue efforts are ongoing in collaboration with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement teams.
Preliminary findings from the National Building Review Board suggest that the building owner was attempting to convert a single-story structure into a multi-story building without adhering to the required legal and technical procedures. A representative from the National Building Review Board, Zziwa, stated, “They were trying to convert the building from a bungalow to a multi-story structure without adhering to necessary standards. The owner was also relying on unqualified individuals for guidance, and substandard materials were used, which weren’t suitable for a multi-story building.”
The Buziga collapse is the latest in a series of building failures in the Kampala Metropolitan area that have led to loss of life and property. Critics argue that authorities have not taken decisive measures to prevent such tragedies, and the police have faced scrutiny over delayed reporting and a perceived lack of follow-up on previous incidents.
When questioned about the absence of reports from past investigations into similar cases, Rusoke defended the police force, explaining that building regulations and oversight fall under the jurisdiction of multiple agencies. Declining to delve deeper into the ongoing Buziga investigation, he reiterated that responsibility lies with various stakeholders. “There are so many regulatory hands when it comes to regulating construction—there’s KCCA and certainly its regulatory arm, the Directorate of Physical Planning. In the first place, they had permitted construction. This will be an investigation matter into how the permission was given,” Rusoke stated.
The incident has intensified public concern over building safety in Kampala, where rapid urban development frequently outpaces regulatory capacity, leading to potentially deadly consequences.