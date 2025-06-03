News
UPDF Neutralizes Two Terrorists in Munyonyo, Heightened Security for Martyrs Day
The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) counter-terrorism unit today successfully intercepted and neutralised two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, a bustling suburb of Kampala. The operation, described as intelligence-led, comes amidst heightened security concerns, particularly as the nation prepares for the ongoing Martyrs Day celebrations.
Colonel Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, confirmed the incident, stating, “The operation was intelligence-led, and security services are on high alert to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly during the ongoing Martyrs Day celebrations.”
The swift action by the UPDF follows a recent explosion near the revered Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine, which has prompted authorities to restrict access to the area significantly. Investigations into the earlier incident suggest that the deceased victim was likely transporting explosive material intended for the shrine when it prematurely detonated.
In light of these events, security services are maintaining a high state of readiness. The public is urged to remain calm but vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious individuals, objects, or activities to the nearest security personnel for immediate attention. Authorities emphasise the importance of community cooperation in maintaining peace and security, especially during this significant period of national remembrance.