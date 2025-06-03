News
IGP Byakagaba Stresses Martyrs Day’s Profound Importance, Assures National Security
As Uganda is commemorating Martyrs Day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abas Byakagaba today highlighted the profound significance of the national observance, urging Ugandans to embrace the invaluable lessons of the day while assuring the country of a peaceful security environment.
In a public statement, IGP Byakagaba extended warm greetings to all Ugandans, acknowledging Martyrs Day, celebrated annually on June 3rd, as “a very special day to the Country.” He underscored its unique role in bringing together “people from diverse backgrounds to renew their faith in honour of the heroic sacrifices by the martyrs.”
The IGP emphasised the deep lessons embedded within the commemoration. “As a country, let’s all cherish the invaluable lessons of hope, courage, righteousness, empathy, and the power of unity and forgiveness,” Byakagaba stated, pointing to the enduring values that the martyrs’ sacrifices represent for the nation.
Crucially, Byakagaba sought to allay any security concerns, affirming, “I wish to assure you that the security situation in the Country is peaceful.” He further called upon citizens to play an active role in ensuring a successful event. “I encourage each one of you to work with security officers to make the commemoration great.”
The message from Uganda’s top police official concludes with a simple yet heartfelt wish for a “Happy Martyrs Day,” reinforcing the spirit of unity and reverence that defines this significant day for Ugandans.