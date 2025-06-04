News
Archbishop Kaziimba Sounds Alarm on Drug Abuse, Urges Collective Action on Martyrs Day
Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu of the Church of Uganda used the solemn occasion of the 140th commemoration of Uganda Martyrs’ Day to deliver a stark warning about the escalating crisis of drug and substance abuse among Ugandan youth. Speaking at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo, the Archbishop called for urgent, collective action from families, the Church, and the government to address this growing menace.
“There is an alarming rise in drug and substance abuse among our young people. The rampant use of marijuana, alcohol, opioids, tobacco, and other substances is destroying lives, destabilising families, fueling crime, and worsening mental health,” Archbishop Kaziimba declared, emphasising the devastating impact on individuals and society.
He issued a passionate appeal for intervention: “Let us strengthen vigilance in our homes, open dialogue in our schools, lead spiritually rooted interventions, and support rehabilitation for those affected. Together, we can reclaim our children and secure a brighter future for Uganda.”
This year’s Martyrs’ Day, observed under the theme “Imitating God’s Goodness by Doing Good” (Galatians 6:9), saw the Church encourage believers to translate their faith into tangible acts of compassion, justice, and service. “God is good, and as His children, we are to reflect that goodness in our words and deeds,” said Kaziimba, underscoring the spiritual imperative of the theme.
The Archbishop commended the Northern Uganda Cluster for their exemplary leadership in organizing the day’s celebrations and extended gratitude to Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng for chairing the national organizing committee. He also paid tribute to the late Bishop Benoni Ogwal, calling for support for his bereaved family ahead of his burial.
Highlighting practical examples of “doing good,” Kaziimba cited the Church’s humanitarian mission to the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, where relief items were provided to refugees fleeing regional conflicts. “With support from the Anglican Relief and Development Fund and faithful Christians, we restored hope to vulnerable communities,” he noted.
Beyond social issues, the Archbishop raised concerns about increasing threats to Church land from encroachers and stressed the importance of titling properties to safeguard Church missions. He applauded the Northern Uganda Cluster for their initiative in constructing a perimeter wall around the Anglican Site as their souvenir project.
In a call for improved public welfare, Kaziimba advocated for better healthcare access, urging Ugandans to enroll in the Church’s KIDO health insurance scheme. He also made a direct appeal to the government: “I request the Government of Uganda to seriously consider establishing a national health insurance to save people’s lives.”
The Archbishop acknowledged government efforts in developing the Uganda Martyrs Museum and called for the completion of Phase II, which still faces a funding gap of UGX 14.87 billion. He unveiled ambitious plans for a hotel and museum tower aimed at bolstering the site’s sustainability.
Looking ahead to Uganda’s upcoming political transitions, Kaziimba urged for peace and civic responsibility. “Resist the politics of violence but respect each other as God’s people,” he advised. “Peace begins from your heart and then to the people around you.”
To the thousands of pilgrims who flocked to Namugongo, Archbishop Kaziimba offered a final blessing, wishing for their prayers to be answered and their lives transformed. He concluded with a powerful message of inspiration: “Let us go from here inspired by the courage of the martyrs and determined to imitate God’s goodness by doing good in every sphere of life.”