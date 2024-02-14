Prof. Suruma calls for more effort in implementing curriculum as he relaunches book

Professor Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor of Makerere University and former minister of finance, has urged education stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the education curriculum in lower secondary schools so as to empower learners with skills they need to navigate life and be better citizens.

Prof. Suruma made these remarks while officiating at the relaunch of a new book titled “Unlock the Mind” at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on February 6, 2024.

The book “Unlock the Mind” was written by Hope of Children and Women Victims of Violence (HOCW) Executive Director Dr. John Bolingo Ntahira, a famed refugee from DR. Congo, social entrepreneur, who has helped improve the lives of hundreds of people around Ndejje in Wakiso district.

The book reflects the power of critical thinking in unlocking one’s potential.

Dr. Suruma called on Africa’s institutions of learning to look for ways of implementing the new curriculum.

“Attempts have been made to change the education curriculum, but more effort is needed to implement it, otherwise we are teaching things that are not relevant in life,” he said

He re-echoed the need to train children in skills like mechanics, farming, tailoring among others.

“The focus of education should be visionary. Issues of hands-on need to be taught rather than giving a lot of theory in class,” said Suruma

He also recommended the public to analyse the issues of purpose that were well illustrated in the book.

“We thank Dr. Bolingo for writing this book and giving us an insight on what the education sector should look like because we need a curriculum that leads our children to employment. However one needs to identify the real purpose that they have in life,” added Suruma.

He also highlighted the relevance of freedom from mental slavery, another key theme of the book by Dr. Bolingo.

“Dr. Bolingo stated it out in his book that we have a problem of mental slavery. Our children are being taught but we produce educated fools,” Suruma noted.

Bolingo said that institutions of higher education need a system that gives leaners an opportunity to stretch their minds.

“Children need to be equipped on how to discover their natural abilities that can help them become self-reliant. We need to awaken our next generation by providing them with the reality,” he said.

In February 2020, the Government of Uganda, rolled out on the new curriculum for lower secondary schools with the aim of meeting the leaners’ needs in regards to skills training.

The new curriculum aims at providing a learner with skills like creativity, critical thinking, ICT, flexibility and communication among others.

