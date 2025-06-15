Health
Northern Uganda Grapples with Soaring Alcohol Addiction as PACTA Uganda Offers a Lifeline
Over the past seven years, more than 400 individuals battling drug addiction have found hope and healing at Prevention, Awareness, Counselling, and Treatment of Alcoholism (PACTA) Uganda, a non-profit organisation established in Gulu City in 2018. PACTA Uganda has become a vital hub for community-based treatment and psychosocial support for those struggling with substance use disorders across northern Uganda, a region still grappling with the scars of post-war trauma, unemployment, and pervasive poverty.
According to the centre’s latest reports, alcohol addiction remains the most prevalent concern, with over 60% of clients seeking rehabilitation services battling dependence on alcoholic beverages. Other substances, including marijuana and “mairungi,” also contribute to the addiction crisis.
PACTA Uganda’s statistics paint a sobering picture: while 400 individuals have successfully undergone inpatient addiction treatment, the ripple effect extends much further, impacting over 1,000 families torn apart by the devastating consequences of substance abuse.
Fabio Ivan Olal, a medical officer at PACTA Uganda, notes a troubling trend: “In the past few years, we’ve observed a steady increase in alcohol-related cases among individuals as young as 12 years old, extending up to 28 years.” This demographic shift highlights a growing concern for the younger generation.
Experts, including psychiatrists, link the widespread alcohol consumption in the Acholi sub-region to the lingering effects of post-war trauma, coupled with high rates of unemployment and poverty. These socio-economic pressures often drive individuals towards readily available and dangerously cheap forms of alcohol.
Olal elaborates on the accessibility issue, explaining that locally distilled spirits like “waragi” and “lira-lira,” along with those packaged in unregulated 100ml bottles, are alarmingly affordable. “For as low as 500 shillings,” he states, “one can purchase a bottle of beverage with between 40-50% alcohol content, making it incredibly harmful and easy to acquire.”
Uganda’s battle with alcohol consumption is not new. Surveys by the World Health Organization (WHO) have consistently placed the country among the world’s leading consumers of alcohol for over 30 years. Within East Africa, Uganda holds the dubious distinction of leading in alcohol consumption, with a per capita consumption of 9.5 liters per year. Furthermore, the WHO’s Global Health Observatory database reveals that 89% of alcohol consumed in Uganda is home-brewed or informally produced, the highest in East Africa.
Olal underscores the far-reaching impact of addiction: “Overindulgence in alcohol and drug addiction affects not only an individual but the entire family and neighbors, leading to strained relationships, wasted finances, family breakdowns, and public nuisance.”
The financial burden of rehabilitation adds another layer of challenge. At PACTA Uganda, the cost of treating a patient for drug addiction is approximately 70,000 shillings per day, translating to a minimum of 2.5 million shillings per month – a sum often beyond the reach of many average Ugandan households.
In light of these challenges, Olal has issued a passionate appeal to schools to proactively invest in mental health clubs. These clubs, he believes, can play a crucial role in sensitizing learners about the dangers of drug abuse before they even consider experimenting. He highlights a concerning trend among students: “Due to the pressure of studies, students often feel compelled to revise excessively within a few weeks, which unfortunately forces them to resort to drug use to stay awake for hours at night.”
Andrew Kidega, a student mental health first aider, corroborates this, revealing that several students in his school consume alcohol under the misconception that it “activates their brains” for longer study sessions and faster comprehension.
It’s a dangerous misconception, as alcohol and alcoholic beverages contain ethanol, a psychoactive and toxic substance with dependence-producing properties. The Ministry of Health reports that approximately 8,200 alcohol-related deaths occur annually in Uganda, stemming from liver diseases, other health complications, and various causes linked to alcohol consumption, including tragic traffic crashes.
PACTA Uganda’s tireless efforts offer a beacon of hope in the fight against addiction, but the widespread nature of the problem calls for a concerted national effort to address its root causes and ensure comprehensive support for those in need.