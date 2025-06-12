ULRC Drafts Tough Regulations For Nurses And Midwives 

By Godfrey Lukanga

The Uganda Law Reform Commission (ULRC) has drafted thirty-two tough regulations to address the complaints and disciplinary proceedings of nurses and midwives.

In an exclusive interview, Julianna Kisakye the legal officer at ULRC, said that the drafted regulations intended to address the complaint from the public which includes; professional misconduct, bribery, incompetence, infringement of patient rights, medical negligence, sexual harassment, breach of code of conduct, ethics for nurses and midwives among others.

“Some people have lost their lives due to the negligence and unethical behaviours of nurses and midwives. The drafted regulations intended to protect the rights of patients and to punish the culprits”, Kisakye stressed.

Kisaye said they have so far made consultations with the leaders of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council, and their input will be included in the final draft before approval by the Minister of Health.

Regulation 27 says, “upon conclusion of an inquiry, the disciplinary committee may, in case of a registered nurse or midwife, recommend to the council for the removal of his or her name from the register. In case of an enrolled nurse or midwife, recommend to the council for the removal of his or her name from the roll”

Jannipher Nambalirwa Mateega, in charge of education, Training and registration officer at Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council, confirmed that they have been consulted and given drafted copies and said it will improve their image to to public.

