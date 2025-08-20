Kadaga Meets Uganda Virus Research Institute Team on Malaria Control Innovations

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, on Wednesday, received a delegation from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) representing the Target Malaria project, a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to reducing the burden of malaria in Uganda and across Africa.

The UVRI team, led by Mr. Jude, Stakeholder Engagement Manager, and Mr. Obua, National Stakeholder Engagement Officer, paid a courtesy call to the minister to discuss how Uganda can strengthen regional partnerships in the fight against malaria.

During the meeting, the delegation outlined Target Malaria’s work in developing and promoting innovative genetic technologies that complement existing malaria control efforts, such as insecticide-treated nets, indoor spraying, and effective treatment. They stressed the need for dialogue with Uganda’s East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Chapter to advance policies that support research, innovation, and regional collaboration in combating the disease.

Kadaga welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to regional health cooperation. She emphasised the urgency of sustaining efforts to eliminate malaria, which remains one of the leading public health challenges in East Africa.

“Malaria continues to claim lives and undermine productivity across our region. We must embrace innovation and work together as East Africans to achieve a malaria-free future,” Kadaga said.

The meeting highlighted the importance of science-driven solutions in addressing malaria, which still causes significant morbidity and mortality across sub-Saharan Africa. Through projects like Target Malaria, Uganda is positioning itself at the forefront of research aimed at reducing malaria transmission and easing the social and economic burden of the disease.

The courtesy call also set the stage for further consultations between UVRI, the Ministry of East African Affairs, and Uganda’s representatives at EALA, intending to strengthen regional frameworks for health innovation and disease control.

