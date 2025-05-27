Parliament
Parliament Grills EC Over Violent Kawempe North By-Election Nullification
The Electoral Commission (EC) faced a rigorous grilling from Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) today, as MPs demanded answers regarding the integrity of the recently nullified Kawempe North by-election. The committee pressed the EC on whether the polls were truly free and fair amidst widespread reports of disruptions and violence that ultimately led to the High Court annulling the results.
The central point of contention revolved around security failures during the polling process. However, the Electoral Commission firmly denied responsibility for the breakdown in order.
Commission officials confirmed to the parliamentary committee that instances of election material destruction were promptly reported to the Uganda Police Force. Crucially, the EC clarified that it did not solicit support from the military to manage security during the by-election.
Richard Kamugisha, the Acting EC Secretary, passionately defended the actions of the commission’s personnel on the ground. “Our people were at the polling station filling declaration forms when they were chased with stones and had to run for their lives,” Kamugisha told MPs, reiterating the point. “I don’t know what wrong the Commission did, should they have stayed there and been stoned?”
The nullification of the Kawempe North by-election results by the High Court underscored the severity of the reported irregularities and violence. COSASE’s inquiry aims to establish the facts surrounding the events and hold accountable any parties found to have contributed to the compromised electoral process. The committee’s findings are anticipated to shed light on future electoral management and security protocols in Uganda.