Parliament Demands Tighter Budget Discipline from Government

How the Uganda budget resources for FY2025/26 are allocated

1⃣ Wages & Salaries – Shs 8.57 trillion

2⃣ Non-Wage Recurrent Expenditure—Shs 28.33 trillion (includes operations, wealth creation funds, science & tech, education & health grants, medicines, infrastructure maintenance, and interest payments)

3⃣ Development Expenditure – Shs 18.24 trillion

4⃣ Domestic Debt Refinancing – Shs 10.03 trillion

5⃣ Debt Amortisation – Shs 4.98 trillion

6⃣ Repayment to Bank of Uganda – Shs 493 billion

7⃣ Clearing Domestic Arrears – Shs 1.4 trillion

8⃣ Local Government (Own Revenue) – Shs 328.6 billion

Financing strategy

✳ Improving tax administration to raise an additional Shs 1.89 trillion.

✳ Introduction of new tax measures to increase domestic revenue by Shs 538.6 billion.

✳ Rationalising tax exemptions to eliminate inefficient ones that do not support industrial policy.

✳ Repurposing resources in the budget for FY 2024/25 from less productive to high-impact areas in line with the Tenfold Growth Strategy.

✳ Mobilising more concessional financing from international financial institutions such as the World Bank, the IMF, the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, BADEA, etc.

✳ Mobilising development finance from other innovative sources, including Public Private Partnerships, climate finance, private equity, Sukuk bonds, Panda bonds, diaspora bonds, etc.

Comments

comments