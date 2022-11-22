Connect with us
World Cup: England and The Netherlands record perfect start in Qatar

19-year old Jude Belingham (left) became England’s second youngest ever worldcup goal scorer after Michael Owen.

England have brushed aside their 2021 Euros final disappointment, by recording an impressive 6-1 win against Iran.

England started their six-goal galore in the 35th Minute through a Jude Bellingham header, before Arsenal’s 21-year old Bakayo Saka added a second, while Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling added the third to give the Three Lions a comfortable lead before half time.

Saka added his fourth just after one hour of play, before the Iranians pulled one back through Mehdi Teremi.

Substitute Marcus Rashford made it five 49 seconds after stepping onto the pitch, while Jack Grealish tapped home a sixth to round off, perhaps England’s best ever start to a world cup campaign.

In other games, support for African teams at this year’s Qatar World Cup was dealt a huge blow after the continent’s best team capitulated to The Netherlands in the last minutes of the game. At the final whistle, the Dutch were counting 2 against zero for Africa’s Soccer Champions.

In third game of the second day of the competition, Wales survived defeat by the United States after their captain Garreth Bale scored an 82nd minute penalty. The Americans had been put ahead through a Tim Weah fine finish.

