Messi on verge of winning elusive World Cup trophy after Argentina beat Croatia

Lionel Messi (left) with compatriot Alvarez helped Argentina reach the finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Argentina booked a place in the finals of the 2022 World Cup after they beat Croatia 3-0 in normal play.

The result puts Lionel Messi on the verge of lifting the world’s most prestigious football trophy – The FIFA World Cup, which had eluded him in his glittering career.

Messi opened the scoring in the 34th when he blasted home a penalty.

He also made one assist to one of Julian Alvarez’s two goals.

Argentina who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the tournament, have made impressive improvement that has gotten them into their sixth world cup finals.

Argentina have played in five world cup finals so far, winning two of the five. This will be Messi’s second World Cup final attempt after they lost to Germany 1-0 in extra time in 2014.

The South American side will either meet France or Morocco on Sunday at the magnificent Lusail stadium.

