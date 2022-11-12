Airtel unveil UGX100m golf sponsorship

After supporting the development of football, Basketball among other sports disciplines, Airtel Uganda has extended it’s interest in the golfing community by signing a UGX 100 million deal with Uganda Golf Club.

The Marketing Director at Airtel Uganda Henry Njoroge says that the Telecom company decided to invest in the Uganda Golf club activities such as tournaments that will see growth and development of the sport.

Njoroge says that the 1-year sponsorship will lead to the building of young golfers since the telecom company aims at adding value to all Ugandans.

Noela Byuma, the Head of Brand and Communications at Airtel Uganda says that partnership will offer a platform to engage golfers on Airtel services.

“So we will be here every Wednesday to engage the golfers to show them personally and their business but more than anything what this partnership means for us….,you have seen what Airtel has done for sports in Uganda…because for us it is not just about business, it’s also about developing things that mean a lot to our customers things like sports, health,”she adding that: “I hope that through this partnership we get some golfers that can go out and represent the country.”

The Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala welcomed the gesture by Airtel Uganda saying it is a big push to the club and the players especially in organizing the Wednesday club nights.

Wamala explained how the partnership between Airtel Uganda and Uganda Golf Club is going to work.

“The way it’s going to run is that we are going to have club nights with goodies from Airtel every Wednesday and every end of the month we will have a big one until the end of the year, so it’s a great opportunity for us to partner with airtel, the members are going to enjoy this partnership by participating in the club nights and hopefully winning goodies that come with it. Airtel has also branded the course as you see Hall Number 1, Hall Number 6 and Hall Number 14-Wamala says.

When asked about renewing the 100-million-shilling partnership annually, Byuma said considering how long the club has existed, it makes sense to support the club for a longer time. Airtel is a brand and this would create an opportunity to grow together.

The Uganda Golf Club has been in existence for 114 years and there are a number of activities lined up for the 115th anniversary slated for next year.

According to Wamala, the Golf course along Yusufu Lule Road was opened in 1908 by the then governor Sir Harry Johnson and a number of activities for celebration are lined up like upgrading the course and unveiling the book detailing the history of the Golf club.

David Birungi, Airtel spokesperson, said it was time to venture into developing golf after supporting football in the Airtel Rising Stars Masaza Cup and FUFA. He adds that with its 115 years, if supported the Uganda Golf Club has the capacity to produce more professional golfers especially now with the young people showing interest in the game.

