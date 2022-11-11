Kassim Ouma to stage first home bout with Kenya’s Okwiri

Uganda’s Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma, who is the former IBF Junior Middleweight champion is set to face off with the former African Boxing Union champion Rayton Okwiri, from Kenya.

The boxing day bout (Dec 26, 2022) has been labeled as “Rumble in Kampala” to mimick the historic 1974 fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

The Ugandan bomber Ouma held the IBF junior middleweight title from 2004 to 2005, and has challenged twice for a world middleweight title in 2006 and 2011.

Addressing the press in Kampala this week Simon Katongole, the Vice President of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) revealed that the match has been approved.

“I want to urge the public to come and support their own. The boxers have time to practice because they have to give the public a good show,” he said

Steven Seguya, the Promoter of the event said that boxing is not a game of thugs but professionals.

“We want Kassim to inspire fellow boxers. Champions will be playing with fellow champions and it’s an event you have not seen anywhere,” he said.

He added: “It’s the first time Kassim is playing in Africa and we are blessed that he will come to Uganda. This is the fourth fight that we are having this year and this time different countries are participating.”

Seguya revealed that musicians King Saha and Winnie Nwagi will headline the performances on boxing Day.

Other matches scheduled to take place on that day are: Isaac Sebufu Vs Seguya Mubarak, Kamada Ntege Vs Meddie Bukenya, Kasuja Henry Vs Robert Kamya and David Semuju Vs Salehe Mukaleka among others.

Kamada Ntege, one of the players said that he is ready for the match and urged his opponent Bukenya to practice before coming for the match.

“I love this game and I have been practicing hard for this match so Bukenya should come prepared because I will crash him on that day,” he noted

